JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 2509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,930 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 87,743 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 540,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,285,000 after buying an additional 144,345 shares during the period.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
