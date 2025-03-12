iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.