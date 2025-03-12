Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAC stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

