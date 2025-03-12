Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 4.6 %

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Achieve Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.