Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

Teradyne Stock Down 17.1 %

TER stock opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

