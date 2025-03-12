Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,281 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $46,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1553 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.