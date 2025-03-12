Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $39.58 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $39,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,412,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,990,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.