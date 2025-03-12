Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Announces Earnings Results

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%.

Oculis Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCS opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Oculis has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $745.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Get Oculis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.