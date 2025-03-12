Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,675,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,827,000 after buying an additional 811,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after buying an additional 128,831 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4824 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

