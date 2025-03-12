First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 1.4% Following Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $134.63 and last traded at $137.16. 823,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,679,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.13.

Specifically, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $55,710.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,247.20. This represents a 8.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,640. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

First Solar Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $317,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after buying an additional 904,498 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 17,404.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718,631 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 961.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 585,394 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in First Solar by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after acquiring an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.