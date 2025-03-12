Amundi Sells 57,386 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Amundi decreased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,386 shares during the period. Amundi owned 4.01% of SJW Group worth $63,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in SJW Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Trading Down 1.6 %

SJW stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

