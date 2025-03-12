National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:DSG Q1 Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSG. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$141.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$120.22 and a 12 month high of C$177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$163.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.60, for a total transaction of C$902,616.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

