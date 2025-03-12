Q1 EPS Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Reduced by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

ANF stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $75.62 and a one year high of $196.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

