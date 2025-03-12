Q1 EPS Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Reduced by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFFree Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.6 %

ANF stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $75.62 and a one year high of $196.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

