Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Bruker Q4 Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Bruker stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 2,324.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bruker by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

