Callan Family Office LLC Invests $204,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVR Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,357.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,728.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8,656.46.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
