Callan Family Office LLC Invests $204,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,357.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,728.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8,656.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.