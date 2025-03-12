Callan Family Office LLC Invests $260,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $8,933,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $551.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.71. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $638.21. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

