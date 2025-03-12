Callan Family Office LLC Invests $207,000 in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.8 %

MT stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

