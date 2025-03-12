Callan Family Office LLC Invests $251,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after buying an additional 412,040 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 442.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,744,000 after buying an additional 251,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,290,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 7,580.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 91,726 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $354.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $327.37 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

