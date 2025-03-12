Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 596 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $37,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $426.69 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $552.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

