Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.65. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

