Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,940,615,000 after purchasing an additional 268,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,681,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,083,000 after buying an additional 488,680 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after acquiring an additional 694,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,603,000 after acquiring an additional 712,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.66. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $137.61 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

