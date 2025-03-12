Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 219 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

