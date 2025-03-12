Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TFO Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

