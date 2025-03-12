49,750 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $666,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

