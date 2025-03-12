Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,592 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.21% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $58,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.