Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 239.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLD
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of PLD opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.