Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $81,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,992 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

