Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 15,604 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $37,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

