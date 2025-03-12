Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Swedbank AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.