SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Tesla accounts for about 3.9% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Tesla by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

