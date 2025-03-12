Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

