Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.