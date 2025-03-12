Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 4.3 %

LULU opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.