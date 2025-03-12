Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 12,752 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,161,000 after buying an additional 18,810,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 117,692 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 459,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

