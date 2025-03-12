ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.11. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.