Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.09. 558,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,763% from the average session volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Organto Foods Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39.
About Organto Foods
Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.
