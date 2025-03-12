Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,413. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,962,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,187,000 after purchasing an additional 213,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,747,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,070,000 after purchasing an additional 835,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 82,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,146,000 after buying an additional 203,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

