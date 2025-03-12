Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
