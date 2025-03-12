Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

PLX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,108. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.