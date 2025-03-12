Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares traded.

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659,337 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,023,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tellurian by 46.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,729,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 7,254,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 540.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,583 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

