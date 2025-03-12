Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELLGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares traded.

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659,337 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,023,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tellurian by 46.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,729,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 7,254,477 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 540.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,583 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.