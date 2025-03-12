Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 16,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 45,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Massimo Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $113.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

