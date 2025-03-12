Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.