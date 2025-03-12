AGF Management Ltd. Has $38.78 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 3.71% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $38,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 144,743 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.