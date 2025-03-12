Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Equinox Gold worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,288,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,904 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after buying an additional 2,349,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

