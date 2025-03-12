Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Trading Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.49 and last traded at $93.49. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

