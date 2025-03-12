Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 5,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
Calloway’s Nursery Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.
Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile
Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.
