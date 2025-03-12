Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 38,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Orbsat Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.27 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

