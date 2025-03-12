Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.98. 20,041 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Monarch Blue Chips Core Index ETF Company Profile

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

