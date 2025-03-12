Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.66. 4,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.
