Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.15. 257,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,750. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.71.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

