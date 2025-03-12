Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.